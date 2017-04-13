Easton Courier

Boys tennis: Falcons down Panthers, Red Devils

By Rocco Valluzzo on April 13, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Opening the season with a win, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team up-ended host Pomperaug 5-2 on Wednesday, April 5.

Barlow won three singles matches, including the No. 1 spot. It took three sets, but Eric Raut responded in time to beat Alfredo Mondragon 4-6, 7-6, 6-0.

The Panthers took second singles, as Ryan Degan defeated Matt Lucido 6-1, 6-3. Noah Sobel got the Falcons the win at No. 3 by allowing just two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over J. H. Bremer. Also getting the win, Jake Bernard defeated Monis Abdoul 6-4, 6-2 at fourth singles.

Alex Harvey and Adam Ortiz teamed up at first doubles to beat Joe Sullivan and Matt Zackin 6-2, 6-1. Pomperaug’s only doubles win came when Justin Galus and Greg Brockett defeated Alex Klein and Kevin Venenti 6-4, 6-3. Third doubles went to Barlow with James Bebon and Trevor Feltman posting 6-0, 6-3 scores over Max Dragone and Max Atkinson.

The Falcons dominated Stratford on Monday. Winning each match in straight sets, they swept the competition 7-0.

Raut had the lone shutout of the day, defeating Aljellati Mohamed 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Bernard just missed doing likewise at second singles, giving up a game in a 6-1, 6-0 win over When Francois.

It was closer at third singles before Jackson Connor defeated Mohammad Chaudharg 7-5, 6-2. Also getting a singles win, James Fleming defeated Pablo DeFreitas 6-4, 6-0 in the No, 4 spot.

Harvey and Ortiz teamed up at first doubles for a 6-4, 6-0 win over Ben Andrade and Dan Schaefer.

It was a near sweep at second doubles with Lucido and Bebon posting 6-1, 6-0 scores over Fawn Aljellati and Ivan Espinal. Jack Baillie and Bob Tremont formed the third doubles team that defeated Giovanni Gramajo and Juan Alvarez 6-2, 6-1.

Barlow, now 2-0, hosts Newtown on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

