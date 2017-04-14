Artwork rises to the heights

There’s a church in Easton that’s awash in color, and the recent completion of paintings in the interior dome marks a culmination of a five-year beautification project.

“It’s like seeing a new Renaissance of the community,” said the Rev. George Coca, pastor of St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church on Sport Hill Road.

The dome is the highest point of the church, he said, and it’s now filled with a newly painted icon of Jesus as the Almighty surrounded by eight archangels and four evangelists.

The image of Christ Pantocrator, ruler of all, is 12 feet in diameter and was painted in vibrant colors and layers of gold leaf on one piece of canvas.

“We believe icons are scripture and color,” Coca said. “The story of our salvation is depicted in the icons.”

The large icons depict the birth of Jesus, the presentation at the Temple, Christ’s baptism, His entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, the Crucifixion, the Resurrection, the Ascension and Pentecost.

Dimitri Cika, an iconographer from Albania, is painting the icons for St. Dimitrie Church and has done similar work for other churches in the area.

“He said his patron saint brought him to our patron saint,” Coca said, referring to the name Cika and the church share.

He paints the icons in the Byzantine style on canvas and some directly onto the wall, using oils and acrylics, and he uses gold leaf for the halos.

The icons are painted in large sections in Cika’s studio, and he does touch-up work in the church.

“One piece of canvas is almost the length of the church,” Coca said.

“He will do the rest so we’ll have a uniformity of style.”

The iconography project at St. Dimitrie’s is about 75% complete and is “a continuing project,” Coca said. “It’s never done in one fell swoop.”

The iconography was funded by donations of church members.

“People donate for their patron saint or angel or feast day,” he said.

“Iconography is the distinguishing feature of our church,” Coca said, and represents “the unchanging nature of early Christian worship services.

We believe that we’ve maintained our beliefs and traditions as they’ve been handed down by Christ and his Apostles.”

At the same time, the church embraces the contemporary world.

“The sermons are meant for people living in today’s world,” he said.

A long tradition in the area

“We’re celebrating our 92nd year,” Coca said, and the first two church buildings were located in Bridgeport.

The Easton church was built seven years ago, Coca said, and opened that year on Palm Sunday.

“Our population shifted northward,” he said. “The original church was a neighborhood church. That changed. We were founded as an ethnic church by our forebears from the Balkan Peninsula, including Greece and Albania. We [now] have people of different ethnic backgrounds and faiths.”

While the majority of parishioners at St. Dimitrie’s hail from Easton, others live in Trumbull, Fairfield and Bridgeport, and church membership includes 200 families.

The church is located on 14 acres of land off Sport Hill Road.

“Easton is God’s country,” Coca said. “It’s untouched by the outside world.”

This past May, Coca became the pastor of the church, after serving as cantor, deacon and assistant priest.

He refers to himself as “a son of the parish.”

“I was born and raised in the parish,” he said.

The church’s iconography reflects its history.

Two large icons, painted in the 1930s and 1940s, were brought to the Easton sanctuary from the original church, and the iconostasis, or wooden screen in front of the altar, was brought from the second church building.

A parishioner carved two large pieces, including the Bishop’s Throne.

There are no membership requirements for participation in the life of St. Dimitrie

Church, which emphasizes family values.

“People feel welcome,” Coca said. “We like each other’s company. Hospitality is one of our main virtues. There’s a great sense of community.”

A traditional Sunday service takes place at 9:15 a.m. and a service of holy liturgy at 10 a.m. Weekday services take place at 10 a.m. and an evening service at 6 p.m.

There’s a youth group, Sunday school, a ladies group, Bible classes, and picnics and dinners.

A three-day Festival takes place in September and a Food Fest in June. Specialties include stuffed cabbage and filled pitas. The festivals raise money for community outreach, including local and national charities.

Those who wish to view the new icons may attend church services or call Coca at 203-268-8237.