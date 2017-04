In its fourth sweep of the season, the Joel Barlow High volleyball team defeated Daniel Hand of Madison 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-11) on Thursday, April 13.

Austin Houser had 27 assists for Barlow to go along with four digs and four kills. Anthony Rizzo hah seven kills while Max Matejka had five. Matt Cruz and Reed Wilkerson each finished with four.

John Hartmann led Hand with five kills, three digs and two blocks.