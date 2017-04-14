Easton Courier

Battling back from a three-goal deficit, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team defeated Brookfield 7-6 in overtime at home on Thursday, April 13.

The Falcons, who were down 6-3 at halftime, shut out Brookfield in the second half and managed to tie the score, forcing overtime before getting a goal from Sarah Witherbee in the extra period for the win.

Cat Conclaves scored three goals for Barlow. Maddie Porter, Witherbee, Julia Shapiro and Elena Petron each netted one.
Megan Kowalski had four saves in goal for Barlow.

