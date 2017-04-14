ELF Trivia Bee a buzzing success

The ninth annual Easton Learning Foundation Town-Wide Trivia Bee buzzed into town on a recent Wednesday evening, bringing the community together for a night of trivia, educational fund raising and fun.

Joel Barlow High School teacher team “Bee Cubed,” featuring Laura Brown, Mike Ecsedy and Jim DeVoto, won the Joan Parker Cup for the fourth year in a row, a Trivia Bee record.

The fund-raiser hummed with teacher teams, community teams, student teams, school officials, and Easton residents from all aspects of town life. Every dollar raised will fund educational enrichment in the Easton public schools.

“I am so overwhelmed by the support for this event,” said ELF president and Trivia Bee chair Suzanne Chiaramonte. “Maybe I shouldn’t be so surprised, as Easton is a passionate town. This is the ninth year the event has run, and it’s the largest turnout in recent history — 62 teams! The costumes were great, the best we’d seen in years, and we had a new gaming format. It was terrific.”

ELF has funded more than $500,000 in teacher grants, ranging from the fourth grade Invention Convention to the Helen Keller Middle School DNA extraction lab, the Smart Boards in every Easton classroom, Samuel Staples Elementary School iPad carts and Apple TVs, the Joel Barlow High School Palooza, and more.

Allena Ogden was crowned Princess Bee by the Queen Bee, Staples Principal Kim Fox Santora. “Bee” on the lookout for Allena and two friends in the 2017 Easton Memorial Day parade.

Staples art teacher Amy Traggianese won the Joan C. Parker STEM Award. And Keller Spanish teacher Ann Mohr and Staples second grade teacher Karen Woodford won the ELF Innovator Awards.

Every principal and vice principal in town was present, along with schools superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran.

“I had fun,” said Bee newbie Leo Gorder, a member of the “Three Buzzkateers” with buddies Nate Johnston and Max Hauptman, all third graders at Staples. “The questions were tough, but we got a lot of them. We didn’t win, but we’ll do better next year. I promise!”

Fun and festivity were in the air. There was pizza, generously sponsored by Tuscany Pizza & Deli in Monroe, and face painting, provided at no cost by Keller seventh grader Anya Gorder. Easton resident Shannon Calvert, owner of Hire Imagination, shot and donated all the professional pictures from the Bee, as he has done for years.

“The Easton Learning Foundation is a lean organization of 10 who really hustled to make this event a success,” Chiaramonte said. “We also had wonderful volunteers, some of whom are Trivia Bee veterans, and some of whom were first-timers. We’re really grateful for their help. We could have never pulled this off without so much generous support and without such a vibrant community.”

For more information about ELF and the work it does, visit eastonlearningfoundation.org.

Trivia winners

K-2 team: The BEE-M-Wss (Sam Cooper, Bauer Heres, John Thompson)

Grade 3-5 team: The May-BEEs (Daphne Dieterich, Matthew St. Jean, Griffin Speck)

Grade 6-8 team: BEE=MC^2 = (Soren Rasmussen, Sean Salafia, Ryan Schmid)

Adult team: BEE-Cubed (Mike Ecsedy, Jim DeVoto, Laura Brown

Costume winners