Barlow recognizes outstanding writers

Easton writer and TV critic Verne Gay told a group of Joel Barlow High School 11th grade students that writing is a tortuous and rewarding process. Gay spoke at a special reception April 7 to recognize the 50 juniors who scored “Commendable” or higher on their Junior Writing Portfolios. Joel Barlow Writing Center directors Tim Huminski and Jack Powers presented the students with certificates of accomplishment in recognition of their work and raffled off books about the art and craft of writing.

Now in its 24th year, the Junior Writing Portfolio is an integral part of the Barlow curriculum, and completion of the portfolio at an “effective” level is a graduation requirement. In the fall of junior year, Barlow students compile five pieces of their writing in categories including creative, formal analysis and personal narrative.

In the spring, a team of Barlow teachers and other educational professionals assess the portfolios and assign scores on a scale of 1 to 6. “Commendable” indicates a score of 5 and a score of 6 is deemed “Exemplary.”

Drawing on his own experience as well as that of several famous writers, Gay described the struggle to write. He quoted Ernest Hemingway, who said that a first draft is never good. William Faulkner agreed with Hemingway when he wrote that writers must “kill your darlings,” meaning that no matter how much you love what you just wrote, it will improve with revision.

“Thoughts are sloppy things,” Gay said, “so that is how they show up on the page — at first.”

A TV writer and critic for Newsday who has written for numerous publications on business, television, telecommunications, media, and television journalism, Gay reminded students that every good writer is also a great reader. As Stephen King put it, “If you don’t have time to read, you don’t have the time (or the tools) to write.”

Powers and Huminski, both English teachers at Barlow, welcomed the students and introduced Gay. Huminski congratulated the students on their achievement, noting that “in a world where confusion reigns, the ability to compose on the page is invaluable.”

Powers celebrated the fact that, with the portfolios representing various disciplines such as science, history and geography, each Commendable portfolio is unique and personal because of the writer’s fluency, insight and voice.

Huminski and Powers also thanked the Barlow PTSA for its generous purchase of the classic paperbacks awarded to each student as well as the 10 books given as raffle prizes.

Katherine Wright was awarded a certificate for her “Exemplary” junior writing portfolio.

“Commendable” certificates were awarded to Ashley Arici, Samantha Ballas, Amelia Barrow, Olivia Bass, Wesley Blackwell, Adam Boczar, Daniel Brey, Mackenzie Byck, Luca Cerbin, Ella Chen, Caitlin Colangelo, Sophia Cowles, Nathaniel DeMelis, Stephan Dow, Nikitha Edupuganti, Adam Farmer, Anastasia Fassman, Catarina Goncalves, Sumudu Gunawardana, Elizabeth Hayman, Katherine Jennings, Keegan Kolf, Monica Koubeck, Cara Krupnikoff- Salkin, Jonathan Lam, Kailey Lauter, Charlotte Leibell, April Lichtman, Alyssa Maisner, Gwenyth Mars, Madeline Massey, Erin O’Brien, Alexandr Palvinski, Amanda Peterson, Jacob Schachter, Chloe Sharon, Emily Shaw, Evan Shelley, Grace Smith, Jason Smith, Noah Sobel, Cole Straughn, Kate Wegener, Lia Weinseiss, Olivia White, Rachel Wiesenfeld, Charles Wilson, Sydney Wood, and Melani Zuckerman.

One hundred fifty-nine juniors received the passing score of “Effective,” and 20 students will work with the Writing Center to revise and resubmit their portfolios.