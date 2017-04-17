A late rally propelled the Joel Barlow High baseball team to a 6-2 win over host Bunnell on Monday, April 17.

Barlow trailed 2-0 after three innings and did not get on the board until the top of the fifth with one run. Down to its last at bat, Barlow plated five runs and retired the Bulldogs in the last of the seventh.

Kyle Andreoli had three hits for Barlow and drove in a run. Clark Gilmore had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Matt McGannon and Andrew Johnson drove in one and two runs respectively. Mark D’Augelli also drove in a run.

On the mound, Gilmore went six innings with six runs (two earned) with one strikeout for the win. McGannon pitched the seventh for the save, striking out two.