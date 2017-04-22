Easton Courier

Create a light-up lightsaber at the library

By Easton Courier on April 22, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road. —Nancy Doniger photo




May the fourth be with you on May 5!  Come and celebrate Star Wars Day a day late with the the library by creating your very own light-up lightsaber. The craft will use LEDs and milkshake straws to make the iconic lighted saber, made so popular in all the Star Wars movies.  

“I love all things STEM and this program is a great way to connect Fandom and simple circuitry,” says Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/youth services librarian. “It’s also a great way to introduce the public to our new Innovation Space and the kinds of projects that are possible there.”

Mark your calendars for the Grand Opening of the Innovation Space on Wednesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m.

To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].

