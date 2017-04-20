To the Joel Barlow High boys volleyball team, how it achieves victory is as important as the result itself.

The Falcons, who have won their last four matches, try to play up to their standards in each match regardless of the outcome. According to head coach Chris Lovelett, they came up a bit short in this respect in a match against Fairfield Ludlowe on Monday, April 17.

This was not reflected in the outcome, as Barlow prevailed 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-11) at home.

“The result doesn’t tell the whole story, unfortunately,” said Lovelett. “I wasn’t particularly happy with our focus and our attitude throughout the match.”

With Fairfield Ludlowe being a first-year program with some growing pains, Lovelett felt his team did not work as hard as it normally does. This could spell trouble against some stronger opponents.

“For us it doesn’t matter what’s on the other side of the court,” he said. “If we’re not doing our job on our side, it’s hard for me to leave the court happy.”

Austin Hauser led Barlow with 25 assists. He also had four aces.

Matt Cruz had eight kills and one block. Reed Wilkerson had five kills and three blocks.

Six of Barlow’s wins this season have been sweeps. Last Thursday’s match against Daniel Hand of Madison followed suit as Barlow prevailed 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-11).

Houser had 27 assists for Barlow to go along with four digs and four kills. Anthony Rizzo had seven kills while Max Matejka had five. Cruz and Reed Wilkerson each finished with four.

John Hartmann led Hand with five kills, three digs and two blocks.

Now 7-1, Barlow is at Xavier of Middletown on Friday at 5 p.m. and is at Fairfield Warde on Wednesday at 4.