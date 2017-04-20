Spotlight on area events

Kennedy Center Awards Dinner

The Kennedy Center’s 66th annual Awards Dinner and Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20, at the Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street, Bridgeport. The social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner, annual meeting, and community, consumer and employer awards at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Empowerment: The Power of Your Voice.”

Gian-Carl Casa, the first president and CEO of the CT Community Nonprofit Alliance, will be the keynote speaker.

The Corporate VIP (Very Important Partner) award will be presented to Pullman & Comley LLC in recognition for ongoing support and commitment to the Kennedy Center and to the individuals with disabilities they serve. Tickets for the annual awards dinner are $50. Register online at thekennedycenterinc.org or call 203-365-8522, ext. 213.

Fire Company open house

Easton Volunteer Fire Company along with 60 volunteer fire departments throughout the state will celebrate the start of National Volunteer Week, April 23-29, by holding open houses on Sunday, April 23. The Easton Volunteer Fire Company will open the doors to its firehouse at 1 Center Road in Easton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors to the fire house will be able to talk with volunteer firefighters about the work they do, explore fire apparatus and turnout gear, get a tour of the fire house, and fill out an application.

Lions Club marks 50 years

The Lions Club of Easton was chartered on April 19, 1967 and will celebrate with a dinner at Roberto’s Restaurant in Monroe on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. The Easton Lions Club meets twice a month for dinner on the second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Roberto’s. New members and guests are welcome. Interested Easton residents should contact membership chairman, Todd Bires, or any Easton Lions Club member.