Spring outdoor tennis starts

By Easton Courier on April 20, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Easton Parks & Recreation is offering spring outdoor tennis programs through Fairfield County Tennis at Veteran’s Park (upper courts at Helen Keller Middle School). Classes will be taught by Josh Holloman.

The after school clinics for peewees (ages three to five), kindergarten through second grade, third through five grade and fifth through seventh gradde will run for five weeks on Friday beginning April 28.

Adult clinics are offered on Monday mornings starting April 24 for five weeks from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Classes are taught by Dave Kardas, a USPTA and USPTR-certified instructor.

Online registration is available at www.eastonrec.com. More information, including summer camps & clinics, is available at www.fairfieldcountytennis.com or  by calling 203-640-1724.

