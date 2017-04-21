Keller students and seniors make connections

It was a festive scene outside Helen Keller Middle School on a recent morning as students greeted senior citizens arriving for the second annual Keller Connects Day.

“We wanted to open up our school to the community,” said Helen Keller principal Susan Kaplan, who welcomed the seniors near the school’s entrance.

Once inside, the guests and their middle school hosts enjoyed a brunch buffet and listened to music performed by the Helen Keller Jazz Band.

School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran saw many benefits to a day when senior citizens and middle schoolers can mingle.

“So many of our teenagers have grandparents who are far away,” McMorran said. “Having surrogate grandparents for a day is terrific.”

Many of the seniors “left junior high school 65 years ago,” he said. “We want people to see what a middle school in 2017 looks like.”

Eleanor Baldyga of Easton was one of many senior citizen guests who returned this year.

“I enjoyed it last year,” Baldyga said. “I was impressed with how much they’re learning.”

Her four sons and three grandchildren went through the Easton school system and then on to Joel Barlow High School.

Val Buckley, Easton’s Senior Center director, was enthusiastic about the event.

“This is incredible,” she said, and she pointed out the benefits of “cross-generational interactions.”

“It’s good for young people to interact with older people,” she said. “It’s inspirational.”

One of the guests at the event is 100 years old, she said.

Easton resident Anne Fiyalka, 96, an active senior center volunteer, also returned to Keller Connects Day this year.

She said she’s amazed by the educational changes she sees at the school.

“So many courses are offered,” she said, in addition to the basic “reading, writing and arithmetic” classes she took as a youngster.

Fiyalka moved to Easton 42 years ago, and her youngest daughter, who is now 57, attended Joel Barlow High School.

Fiyalka is renowned in the area for flying with Amelia Earhart in her airplane “over the Stratford airport.”

Fiyalka was 15 years old when Earhart visited Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport in November 1936 and offered to take a few honors students up in her airplane.

“She told us it wouldn’t be long before there would be weekly trips to other countries in large planes now being built by Sikorsky,” Fiyalka said. “She urged girls to take an interest in flying and told them, ‘It is just as much a woman’s world as it is a man’s world.’”

Jillian Ganim and fellow sixth graders Zoe Standen, Cassie Vogt and Emily Wyszynski chatted with Fiyalka in the cafeteria.

Jillian said she liked Keller Connects Day because “we get to talk to people from our community.”

“We get to talk about the old times and hear stories,” Emily said.

“You get to know what happened in their day,” Zoe said.

Trajan Keane, a seventh grade student ambassador who directed people to the next round of activities, said he enjoys the event each year.

“I like that the whole community comes,” Trajan said.

Audrey Bajoros of Trumbull joined a table of sixth graders and Ethan Fearn, a Project Lead the Way teacher, to participate in a trivia competition in the cafeteria.

“It is marvelous that the children prepared very well, and they’re all willing to help,” Bajoros said. Spending time with the students “makes you feel young again.”

Sam Wizda, a seventh grader, demonstrated JavaScript, a computer programming language, at the Tech Expo in the media center.

Guest Jane Paley of Easton learned how Ozobot, a small robot that adapts to different colors, might help in the development of self-driving cars.

“I’m having fun,” Paley said as she watched the robot move around a track. “Can it clean my house?” she quipped.

The event concluded with “Getting to Know You” sessions in which students and seniors discussed such questions as current technology and favorite celebrities.