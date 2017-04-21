Rash of car break ins prompts police chief advisory

To the Editor:

The Easton police are requesting your help with a rash of recent car break in and car thefts. These break ins and thefts are happening in the overnight hours and in several different areas of town.

The common factor all of these events have is that the vehicles are left UNLOCKED and sometimes with the KEYS IN THE CAR.

The members of the Easton Police Department are increasing our patrols to prevent these events, but we cannot do it without your help. Please LOCK your car, DO NOT leave your keys in the car and take things that are of value (such as laptops, credit cards, wallets etc.) into the house with you.

Quite simply these thefts are only occurring when they are easy to commit.

As always if you see something report it immediately to the Easton Police Department by calling 911 or our non-emergency line 203-268-4111.

We thank you for your cooperation in this important matter.

Tim Shaw

Chief of Police

Easton Police Department

Editor’s Note: This message, addressed to Easton residents, was sent to The Easton Courier for posting and publication.