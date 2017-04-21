Absentee ballots available April 25 for budget referendum

Absentee ballots for the May 2 Town of Easton and Regional School District No. 9 referendum will be available at the Town Clerk Office in Easton Town Hall beginning Tuesday, April 25. Additional Saturday hours are available on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. by appointment only.

Absentee balloting is available for those individuals who cannot vote in person for one of the following reasons: active service in the armed forces; absence from town during all hours of the referendum; physical disability; illness; or religious tenets.

An application must first be completed, and then the ballot will be issued to the applicant in person. A ballot cannot be issued in person to anyone other than the applicant. If the applicant is unable to come in person, an application must first be completed and delivered to the Town Clerk with the designation of the person to hand carry the ballot.

The applicant may designate a member of his or her family or designee to pick up the ballot and return it to the town clerk. The completed and signed application form must be presented to the Town Clerk’s Office at which time an absentee ballot will be issued to either the applicant or the applicant’s designee.

Since this referendum is being held with less than three weeks notice, absentee ballots cannot be mailed by the town clerk. An application Form ED-3R may be downloaded from the Town of Easton website eastonct.gov or sots.ct.gov.

Completed absentee ballots may be either hand delivered or mailed to the Town Clerk’s Office, and must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. If you have any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 203-268-6291.