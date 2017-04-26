Annual Town Meeting affirms budget measures

In an event that saw less rancor and debate than in recent years, Easton residents approved a measure to refer the proposed $44.9-million budget for 2017-18 to a townwide referendum.

The Annual Town Meeting took place Monday, April 24, at Samuel Staples Elementary School and drew approximately 75 Easton residents. The townwide referendum is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at the school. In addition to approving the budget referendum, residents voiced approval for the following measures:

An allocation of $50,000 to complete engineering studies on two South Park Avenue bridges.

The town’s five-year capital expenditures plan.

Establishing July 1, 2017, through Jan. 2, 2018, for the town’s grand list bills.

In comparison with the $43.7-million budget approved for 2016-17, this year’s proposed budget would represent a 2.72% increase in town spending. However, Matt Gachi, chairman of the Easton Board of Finance, said that the 2017-18 budget actually cuts townwide spending by .25%.

The funding increase was largely made necessary by the state’s transfer to municipalities of the financial obligation to fund teachers’ pensions.

“This is a big item that is included in our budget, which had never been there before,” said Gachi. “Our state teacher pension obligation is $1.29 million for 2017-18. Other major drivers for the budget are increases in the budgets for the Easton Board of Education and Region 9 funding. The remainder of town spending is down.”

One key impact on the budget is the loss of $163,445 in state educational cost funding. In addition, as several speakers at the meeting pointed out, the percentage of Easton students at Joel Barlow High School will increase in the upcoming year — which boosts Easton’s share of funding for the Region 9 Board of Education.

Lower assessments

At the same time, the town must also take steps to adjust to the impact of lower real estate assessments, the result of a recent townwide property-reassessment initiative. Overall, the town’s assessed property values are down 4.5%.

“In order to collect the same amount of funding for the town, a 4.712% increase in the mill rate will be needed,” Gachi said. This would be a “worst-case” measure, because Connecticut’s statewide leaders have not yet finalized the statewide budget or its impact on municipalities.

Accordingly, Gachi unveiled three contingency plans to help the town deal with the need for funding — as well as the uncertainty over what might emanate from Hartford. All three are still being weighed by the Board of Finance.

“Our Plan A is to delay setting the mill rate as long as possible,” he said. If the state delivers its budget by mid-June, the town can set its mill rate accordingly and thus avoid a revenue shortfall — and the need to ask residents for supplemental revenue.

The board’s Plan B would set the mill rate prior to the state releasing its budget, with the chance that the town would need to use its unassigned funds budget to cover any shortfall that might result. Plan C would do the same — but if the impact of the state’s budget on the town is substantially less drastic, the overage in funding would be offset by lower tax rates in subsequent years.

Educational matters

After several rounds of budget negotiations, the Easton Board of Education approved its 2017-18 budget on March 30. The total — $15.8 million — represents a $91,000 increase over 2016-17, or .58%. That’s quite a feat, noted Board of Education Chairman Jeff Parker, given Easton’s continued record of excellence in education.

“Over the past several years, our increases have been at or near 1%,” Parker said. “Despite that, we have not impacted class size, and we have not impacted programs.”

Easton’s students continue to excel in the Connecticut Smarter Balanced performance tests, he said, with the district’s students scoring third statewide in both language arts and mathematics. Only Darien and New Canaan students posted higher district-wide scores on the testing regimen.

The portion of the budget that goes for Region 9 funding is going up by 2.18% in 2017-18 — one of the few noteworthy increases in the townwide budget. Again, much of that is the result of an increase in the number of Easton students at Joel Barlow, noted Region 9 Chairman Vance Hancock. But other measures are having an impact, too, including greater sharing of costs for students attending regional magnet schools.

“Despite declining enrollments overall, we are still educating our largest class ever at Joel Barlow,” said Hancock.

Residents voice concerns

Soundview Drive resident Jamie Weinstein asked how confident the town is that the state of Connecticut will meet its bridge-funding obligation. First Selectman Adam Dunsby responded that one of the two projects has already received state funding, while both are being funded by a state program that has not seen drastic budget cuts.

Ann Manusky of Morning Glory Drive called for the Board of Education to convene a meeting of its Curriculum Committee prior to the May 2 budget referendum. Schools have adopted a variety of curriculum changes in recent years, she said, and the public needs to have a voice in what’s being presented.

Jeff Becker of Cedar Hill Road asked about the “Plan C” mill-rate option. “What would happen to people who pay their taxes, and then move away?” he wanted to know.

Similarly, Cedar Hill Lane resident Dori Wollen suggested the town set a “half-year” mill rate, or plan to adjust it in January after the impact of the state budget is known. This would establish lower rates in the event residents are over-taxed, she said.

Board of Finance member Andrew Kachele said the town hasn’t adopted any of the three proposals yet, but must follow state regulations and laws. “When we set a mill rate, we do it for a full year,” he said. “There also isn’t anything in the statutes enabling us to issue rebates.”

Several residents noted perceived discrepancies in the published Annual Report, which was distributed at the meeting. “For example, on page 5 it says the motor vehicle grand list decreased … but it actually increased,” said June Logie of Rockhouse Road. “Also, on pages 39 and 43 the totals don’t agree with the numbers available on the town’s website.”

Gachi said financial reporting rules have become more complex in recent years, and residents should always refer to the website for complete, audited data. “We are trying to move in the direction where data is completely and fully available,” he said.

“But what’s the point of having the Annual Report if it’s not accurate?” Logie countered.

Board of Finance member and clerk Paul Lindoerfer pointed out that in response to criticisms at last year’s Annual Town Meeting, the Board of Finance extensively re-examined the report — and what it should include. “We also consulted our auditing firm, and its recommendation is what we followed,” he said.