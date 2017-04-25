Easton Courier

Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 9, Immaculate 4

By Easton Courier on April 25, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Taking charge in the first half, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team defeated host Immaculate 9-4 in the rain on Tuesday, April 25.

The Falcons did most of the damage in the first half, outscoring the Mustangs 7-1. Play was more even in the second, with the hosts actually having a slight advantage.

Julia Shapiro led Barlow with three goals. Cat Conclaves, Sarah Witherbee (one assist) and Maddie Porter (one assist) each scored two. Lacey Hartmann had two assists.

Nikki Wallin made seven saves in goal for Barlow, now 5-4 overall.

