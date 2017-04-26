Library Friends hold book sale

The Friends of the Easton Public Library will hold a book sale in the library’s community room starting on Friday, May 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission to Friday night’s special preview is free for Friends members and $10 for non-members.

Memberships to the Friends of the Library can be purchased at the door.

The book sale features gently used adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, and more. There is ample free parking in the library parking lot, located in front of the library.

The sale continues on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books will be $10 a bag on Sunday.

All proceeds from the book sale will support the library. Past contributions from the Friends of the Library included the A/V projection system and the grand piano in the community room, new books and materials, and the library’s automated catalog and circulation system.

The Friends also sponsor a variety of community events, including the Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle, the Story Book Parade and more.

For more information about the book sale or the Friends of the Easton Public Library, visit the Library’s website,eastonlibrary.org, or call 203-261-0134, or send an email to Lynn Zaffino, library director, at [email protected]