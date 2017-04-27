LETTER: Vote no for the budget

To the Editor:

There are a number of issues with Easton’s financial reporting and accounting practices. Local government just ignores this, therefore it continues year after year.

Take back control, v ote no to the budget.

Annual reporting of the town’s financials at the town meeting is not accurate and has not been accurate for years.

Every major fund balance is materially changed at year end by auditors, year after year.

We have not been reconciling cash with bank records. We do not have an accurate accounting of expenditures and revenues during the year. We do not know what is going on with our money until year’s end.

This means our 45 million budget dollars will not be properly allocated until the accountant combs through it at year’s end and change every major fund balance. This means that leadership has been making financial decisions without knowing how much money we have and what we have spent it on until the auditors some in.

This year’s financial reports to the Governing Body at the Annual Meeting:

Easton’s annual reporting of revenues and expenditures numbers reported to the governing body at the Town Meeting do not tie into our audited financials.

5+ million dollar in discrepancies in expenditures and revenues between audited numbers and annual report presented to the town.

Math addition and subtraction errors in the millions+.

This year’s annual reporting changed. Instead of presenting experts from the audited financials it presented a handful of selected items which did not tie to audited financials. Board of Finance cannot explain why.

The only recourse we have is to vote the budget down until we get the answers we need to make an informed vote.

June Chiaia-Logie

Rock House Road