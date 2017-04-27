A number of first-place finishes helped the Joel Barlow High boys track team to some extent in its first meet of the season.

The Falcons had eight victories when they visited Newtown. While they dominated New Fairfield 121-16, they came up short in a 101-49 loss to the hosts in a light rain on Wednesday, April 19.

Barlow won two of the three relay events. In the 4×800, Ben Ruffing, running the anchor leg, cut a 50-meter Newtown lead and narrowly won in 8:38. Max Triano, Mike Bortolot, and Dan Molinari ran the first three legs.

The 4×400 meter relay was also closely fought, and sophomore Jeremy Saluzzi held off the Newtown anchor runner, winning by about five meters with a time of 3:49. Keegan Kolf, Molinari, and Ruffing also ran in the events.

Running events are typically Barlow’s strength, and the team did not disappoint winning five of the eight races. Milan Spisek won the 100 meters in 11.5 seconds.

Barlow had two runners place in the 400. Saluzzi won the race in 54.6 and Molinari ran a 55.5 to place third.

Barlow swept the middle and long distance races, with Ruffing winning the 800 at 2:09 and Triano taking third in 2:18. Mike Bortolot won both the 1,600 meters (4:49) and the 3,200 (10:48).

Several Barlow athletes placed in the field events. Spisek won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 6inches. Junior Dan Brey put the shot 35 feet, 8 inches, good for second, while junior Ben Wunder finished third with a distance of 34 feet, 1 inch. Dan Brey also placed third in the discus with a toss of 99 feet even. Brother Will Brey was third in the javelin with a throw of 112’ feet, 9 inches.

Barlow’s next meet is on Saturday at the O’Grady Relays at Danbury High. It visits Bethel and also takes on Stratford and Notre Dame on Monday.