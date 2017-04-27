Some extra incentive was there for the Joel Barlow High baseball team in its game on Monday.

The Falcons dedicated their game to Barlow senior Nick Tiseo, who has been battling cancer since age 10. Both teams wore custom “Team Nick” jerseys.

After Tiseo threw out the first pitch, a tight game followed, with the Falcons holding on for a 1-0 win to hand the Green Wave its first loss of the season.

The Falcons took the lead for good in the second inning when a sacrifice fly by Rory Lynch brought home Ryan Lutinski, who led off with a single.

Lutinski, Andrew Johnson, Owen Corazzelli, Kyle Andreoli, and Ryan Prather each had hits for Barlow.

On the mound, Johnson went six and one-third innings, allowing no runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks for the win. Matt McGannon went two-thirds of an inning for the save.

Kyle Fabich took the loss for New Milford, giving up one run on five hits.

A back-and-forth battle in the early innings later sided with the Falcons, who defeated Kolbe Cathedral 12-5 in five innings in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday, April 19.

Kolbe went up 2-0 in the top of the first but the Falcons scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. The tide swung back to the visitors in the third in the form of two more runs.

The Falcons took the lead for good in the third inning with two more runs, then put things out of reach when they had six runners cross the plate in the fourth.

Barlow had eight hits. Corazzelli and Johnson each had two.

Starting pitcher Jacob Lenes went four and one-third innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and five walks. Joey Sherwood relieved him in the fifth.

Hosting Danbury three days later, the Falcons had trouble getting their offense going. By the time they did get on the board it was too little, too late in an 11-2 loss.

Danbury captured the lead in the second inning on a two-run double by Javon Hernandez.

After scoring two more in the third, Danbury tacked on another three runs in the fourth thanks to a single by Hernandez and a home run by Brent Jacobellis.

Trailing 11-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Falcons then scored their two runs. Lutinski singled and later scored on a groundout by Christian Marini. Andrew Martinich, who had walked, later scored on a wild pitch.

Andrew Luis, Brian Yim, Kenny Martinez, Hernandez, Brian McCarthy, and Jacobellis each had multiple hits for Danbury.

Justin Solimine earned the win for the Hatters, going five innings, allowing two runs, four hits, and striking out three.

Tiernan Lynch took the loss for Barlow, going four and one-third innings, allowing seven runs and 10 hits, striking out three.

Barlow, now 4-5 overall, hosts Masuk on Friday at 4:15 p.m., is home to Stratford on Saturday, is at New Fairfield on Monday at 4:15 and goes to Immaculate on Wednesday at 4:15.