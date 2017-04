Despite wet course conditions, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated Bunnell 210-268 on Thursday, April 27, at Redding Country Club.

Leading the way again, Molly Healey was the medalist with a round of 46 for nine holes. She was also the only Barlow golfer to break 50.

Jessica Huminski was next with a 52. Shannon Gilbert shot a 55.

Completing the scoring for the team, Madison Amente had a 57. Also playing in the match, Riley Spurgeon finished with a 65.