Adding to its winning streak, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team swept host Brookfield 7-0 on Thursday, April 27.

Barlow swept three contests. It just missed at first singles with Maddie Massey defeating Iman Khan 6-1, 6-0.

Call Higgins got the sweep at second singles with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Lauren McCarthy. Elizabeth McCain gave up just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sarah Silva.

Fourth singles was a sweep for the Falcons with Anastasia Fassman defeating Sofia Forlenza 6-0, 6-0.

Surviving a close second set, Sydney Higgins ad EllieAnn Lesko defeated Lindsay Zaleski and Sarah Egan 6-1, 7-6 at first doubles. Barlow’s third sweep was at second doubles with Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban defeating Victoria Shaffer and Keira Frame 6-0, 6-0.

Also getting the win in straight sets, Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow defeated Zeifa Harb and Erin Ridale 6-4, 6-2.