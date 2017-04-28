Two-time champ

Cole Paraiso, center, of Easton became two-time national snowboard champion at the 2017 Untied States of America Snowboard Association National Competition held at Copper Mountain Colorado in April

Paraiso competed against the top 50 snowboarders in the country in the breaker division (ages 12 to 13) and won gold in the slalom race by more than three seconds over his closest competitor. The previous day, he had earned the silver medal in the giant slalom race, missing gold by 0.2 second.

On his third and longest day of racing, he won gold in the boardercross competition against more than 80 riders. Paraiso needed to run time trials and go through four elimination rounds to reach the finals. The boardercross competition is often referred to as “lotto cross” since four riders are sent down the same track with potential for the riders to collide unintentionally.

Paraiso rides out of the Stratton Winter Sports Club and competes out of the Southern Vermont Series of the USASA. He has only lost one race in the past two years in the Southern Vermont Series. He had earned the silver medal in giant slalom and boardercross at the 2016 national competition and bronze in the slalom event in the 2015.