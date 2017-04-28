Easton Courier

Boys tennis: Brookfield 4, Joel Barlow 3

By Easton Courier on April 28, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

With its singles lineup not at full force, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team lost 4-3 to Brookfield at home on Thursday, April 27.

Two matches went to three sets, including first singles. Noah Sobel moved up to No. one and lost a close 3-6, 6-0, 3-6 decision to Sam D’Orio.

Brookfield took three of the four singles matches, including No. 2 when Amar Patel beat Jake Bernard 7-5, 6-4. Jared Goldstein defeated Jesse Hukicki 6-2, 6-4 in the third singles spot.

Barlow’s lone singles with came at No. 4 when Eren Snover beat Chris Wutsl 6-4, 6-2.

The Falcons won two of the three doubles contests. Just missing s sweep, Matt Lucido and James Ortiz defeated Joe Abraham and Jarrett Satula 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.

Alex Klein Wassink and James Bebon were at second doubles for a 6-4, 6-4 win over Will Lonergan and Steve Aledort. Brookfield tipped the scales in its favor at third doubles with Fazil Quaisar and Ian Gracia holding off Joe Laske and Alex Hemmenway 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

