Obituary: Robert W. Kosar, 87

Robert (Bob) Kosar has had a long and wonderful life and has been very kind to many people. He made the world a better place for his many relatives and friends through his generosity and kindness.

He was born on Sept. 5, 1929, in Belleville, Ill., and passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Bob’s parents were Mary (Kroupa) Kosar and William Frank Kosar.

His immediate family includes his wife, Monique, two children, Bill Kosar and Lynn Nash, and two stepchildren, Andrew Crawford and Jennifer Crawford. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Kosar and Joan Henarie; seven grandchildren, Gloria, Elizabeth, Robert, Kristen, Maddy, Ben, and Sasha; and two great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Eva. His nieces and nephews include Joan’s seven children, Patty, Randy, Richard, Robert, Roger (deceased), Russell, Ray, Ronnie, and many others.

Bob grew up in Belleville and attended Cathedral High School. He developed outstanding golf skills while he was a teenager and greatly enjoyed playing golf throughout his life. After high school Bob went to St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, on a scholarship where he received both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree.

He married Gloria Flores in San Antonio in 1951 and they had two children, Bill and Lynn, while living there. He was drafted and served in the Army and moved his family to Hull, Mass.,, while he was in the service. The family then moved to Detroit, Mich., where he worked for Ford. In 1959 he moved to Hamilton, Ohio, to work for Champion Papers. During the time he worked at Champion he moved back and forth between Hamilton, Ohio, and Deerfield, Ill., several times. In 1978 he moved to Fairfield, Conn., and lived in southwestern Connecticut until his passing.

His first wife, Gloria, passed away in December 1981. He continued working at Champion and several of its subsidiaries until his retirement in 1987. After he “retired” from Champion, Bob continued to work by running the Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn in Easton, Conn., until 2014.

In 1987 he married Monique Crawford and moved to Wilton, Conn., where he helped raise Monique’s two children, Andrew and Jennifer. In 1988 he and Monique moved to another house in Wilton that they had done a magnificent renovation on and where they have lived since. Bob greatly enjoyed working on and improving both the landscape and interior of all of the homes he owned and his last home in Wilton would have to be called a crowning achievement.

He also enjoyed collecting antique art glass, listening to opera, gardening, and playing golf. He was a member of the Wilton Kiwanis Club, Connecticut Golf Club, and Our Lady of Fatima Parish.

Friends may greet the family Sunday, April 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

