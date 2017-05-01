Obituary: Milton Cooper, 91, of Easton

A beloved and dedicated doctor, Milton Cooper, age 91, of Easton, Connecticut, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper was born in Bayonne, New Jersey to Leo and Sarah Cooper. He was valedictorian of his class at Bayonne High School. He was a member of the Dartmouth College Class of 1946, where he graduated, summa cum laude. He was also a graduate of Dartmouth and Cornell University Medical Colleges. His post-doctoral training was at Dartmouth Mary Hitchcock Hospital, Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and the Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Cooper was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi honor societies, and while at the Mayo Clinic received an award for his clinical research, as well as an M.S. in Medicine.

At St. Vincent’s, Dr. Cooper served as the Chief of the Department of Hematology and subsequently as the Chief of the Division of Internal Medicine. He also served on the Board of Directors of St. Vincent’s Medical Center, and on the board of the St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation. He was also an Associate Clinical Professor at Yale. He was a past president of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

He opened his medical practice (now known as Medical Specialists of Fairfield) in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1956, and practiced in the Bridgeport/Fairfield area for over 60 years.

He served in as a Naval Medical Officer during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement.

He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Lilla Blumenthal Cooper, his sons Bruce (Kristi) of East Lyme, Connecticut and Scott (Elizabeth) of Lexington, Massachusetts, his sister Gladys Rosenfeld of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and his grandsons Jonathan (Katherine) and Benjamin, and his granddaughter Madeline, and his great-grandson Shaw, and was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew.

The family would like to thank Eric Ramos, Dr. Cooper’s long-time Physician’s Assistant, for helping him continue to do what he loved best – caring for his patients – until the last month of his life.

Funeral services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

Dr. Cooper loved his alma mater, Dartmouth College. Donations in memory of Dr. Cooper may be made to the Dartmouth College Scholarship Fund or the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, or to a charity of your choice.