Baseball: Newtown 5, Joel Barlow 2

May 2, 2017

Losing its fourth straight game, the Joel Barlow High baseball team fell behind early and could not recover in a 5-2 loss to Newtown on Tuesday, May 2.

Newtown went ahead to stay on the second inning with the help of  a single by Jack Miller, a double by Will Huegi, a single by Rob Lombardo, and an error to score four runs.

Barlow had nine hits in the game despite the loss. D’Augelli and Andreoli each had two hits.

On the mound, Andrew Johnson went five innings for the Falcons,  giving up five runs (one earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts. Ryan  Weinsten pitched the sixth, striking out one batter.

