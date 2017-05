Raising its record to 6-0, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated Brookfield 212-230 on Tuesday at Redding Country Club.

All of Barlow’s scorers finished within a span of nine strokes, Molly Healey was the medalist with a 46 for nine holes. Riley Spurgeon shot a 53, a stroke ahead of Madison Amente.

Shannon Gilbert completed the scoring for the team with a 59. Jessica Huminski also played in the match and shot a 61.