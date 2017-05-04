Offense was the only piece of the puzzle missing for the Joel Barlow High baseball team in a couple of games last week.

The Falcons had the pitching and the defense for the most part. What they lacked was sufficient hitting in a pair of one-run losses.

Their game against Masuk on Friday, April 28, soon became a pitcher’s duel. It was not until the eighth inning that Masuk final broke the stalemate for a 1-0 win.

Barlow’s Matt McGannon and Masuk’s Mike Marella kept each other’s team in check for seven straight innings. The Falcons’ best chance came in the bottom of the seventh. Mark D’Augelli singled and reached second on a bunt by Ryan Lutinski but was left stranded, bringing on extra innings.

Masuk’s lone run came in its next turn. With one out, Nick Dellapiano walked and scored on a single by Josh Wittenburger, who was later thrown out at home while trying to score on a double by Luke Shaffer.

Barlow went down in order in its last turn.

D’Augelli had two hits for Barlow. On the mound, McGannon went eight innings, striking out and walking four with six hits in a hard-luck loss.

Barlow fared a little better offensively when it hosted Stratford the next day. It even had a slim lead but could not hold it in a 3-2 loss.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Clark Gilmore singled to drive in Kyle Andreoli, who had also singled.

An error and a single allowed the Red Devils to tie it in the top of the third and they added another run in the fourth, but the Falcons tied it in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Andreoli. They were held scoreless the rest of the way.

In the top of the sixth, Stratford’s Tom Fernaudes singled in the go-ahead run.

Brendan Duffy earned the win for Stratford, pitching seven innings, allowing two runs and eight hits, and striking out two. Gilmore took the loss for Barlow, going six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits, striking out two, and walking none.

Andreoli had three hits and D’Augelli had two for Barlow. The former also drove in a run, as did Gilmore.

Things did not get any easier for the Falcons on Monday when they traveled to New Fairfield. The Rebels’ Jack Ware allowed only four hits to help lead his team to a 6-0 win.

Barlow starter Tiernan Lynch kept the Rebels off balance until they rallied for five runs in the fourth. They added one more in the sixth.

Lynch pitched five and a third innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on seven hits, five strikeouts and seven walks.

Barlow, now 4-8, hosts Bethel on Friday, is at Brookfield on Monday and is home against Bunnell on Wednesday. All games are at 4:15 p.m.