SLIDESHOW captures poor conditions at Easton parks and fields

Frustrated by what he terms “a lack of caring,” Parks and Recreation commissioner Robert Klem distributed photographs at the commission’s May meeting showing poorly maintained town parks and playing fields.

“We have a beautiful, green town,” Klem said. “It’s frustrating to me. We have great schools. We should have great athletic facilities.”

Klem, the regional commissioner for the American Youth Soccer Association, urged his fellow Park and Recreational commissioners the May 1 meeting to “go walk the fields” to see the 18-inch holes left in the ground after barbecue grill pipes were removed at Aspetuck Park.

There are also damaged fences, leaves piled in the baseball dugout and bleachers covered by overgrowth.

“Aspetuck is appalling,” he said.

Trash covers the ground in parts of Morehouse field, adjacent to the fields at Samuel Staples Elementary School, he said.

“There’s garbage everywhere,” he said, and there are no garbage cans in the vicinity of the pavilion and the portable toilets.

When he checked the two garbage cans at the fields recently, they had been emptied, but there was garbage strewn on the ground nearby.

‘”We need to provide proper disposal,” he said, and he recommends buying new cans with liners, so that bees no longer swarm around emptied receptacles.

There are also no recycling bins on the fields.

Klem said at least 15 new garbage cans are needed in town parks.

“We’ve got to do better as a commission, a department and a town,” he said.

Commission Chairman Philip Tamallanca agreed.

“We can’t have trash sitting all over the fields,” Tamallanca said.

Klem also showed photographs of a large dirt pile lying on the entrance path to soccer fields at Samuel Staples School and old pipes and nets lying on the fields behind Easton Country Day School.

“I’ll take the responsibility for this,” Tamallanca said. “We have to be more proactive.”

He urged residents who have specific concerns about the fields to contact Park and Recreation Department Director Gary Simone or Park and Recreation programmer Danielle Alves at 203-268-7200.

“We have to figure out a way to get prepared in the spring,” said commissioner Anthony Martinich.

Klem said he contacted Simone this past fall about conditions at the parks.

“In the fall, Gary said ‘I’ll take care of it,’” Klem said. “Nothing has happened. It’s gone on too long. Things are not getting done.”

April 22 was the start of the youth soccer and Little League seasons in town.

“On opening day, we looked terrible,” Klem said.

The Park and Recreation Department has two full-time workers to handle all the fields.

“During the spring and fall, the workers don’t have time to clean up all the fields,” said Alves, who stood in for Simone at the May 1 meeting.

Simone was on vacation the week of the meeting, Tamallanca said.

Commissioners discussed several options to solve the clean-up issue, including walking the fields with Simone, having summer part time workers attack the blight or hiring people to do part of the work.

“I think we should look at outsourcing,” Klem said, as many towns in the region have done

“Weston has outsourced everything,” he said.

Outsourcing part of the clean up work could free up Easton town workers to complete other tasks, Tamallanca said, and, in the future, the expense of the clean up work could be added into the operating budget.

“Money is tight in Easton. We have to explore the options,” Klem said, and outsourcing may save the town money.

To take care of the current situation, 75% of the work needed at the fields could be handled by one worker, he said.

“Give me a guy, a truck and a day,” he said.

Tamallanca said on May 3 that he was working with Alves to get work started.

“We’ve started addressing the issue,” he said.