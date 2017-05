With six players scoring, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated host Bunnell 13-6 on Thursday, May 4.

The Falcons led 8-3 at the end of the first half.

Cat Goncalves and Tess Siburn led Barlow, each with three goals. Each also had an assist.

Maddie Porter (two assists), Hannah Tunick and Elena Petro each scored two. Molly Carroll scored one and Rebecca Candee had an assist.

Nikki Wallin made eight saves in goal for the Falcons.