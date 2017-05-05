One artist, an eclectic mix: On exhibit at Easton library

Having explored many genres of art during my lifetime, pastels and oils have become favorites. I have also created numerous varieties of ceramics over the years. More recently I have been working on a series of monoprints.

My work will be on display from May 4 through June 6 at the Easton Public Library.

Please join us for an Artists’ Reception, Wednesday, May 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Small Gallery. There is additional art in the display case and adjacent wall in the main library.

The exhibit may be seen during library hours at 691 Morehouse Road, Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 to 8; Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday 10 to 5 and Saturday 10 to 3. The library phone number is 203-261-0134.