COMMENTARY: The cat is out of the bag

Really O’Reilly?! Every time there’s news of sexual misconduct, harassment, abuse, or assault, my wife chimes in, and if she’s said it once, she’s said it a thousand times. “Men and their (for the sake of newspaper etiquette) you know whats.”
And you know what? She’s absolutely right. At first, many years ago, I didn’t really get it, but as I’ve matured and as sexual misconduct has become more and more prevalent (and newsworthy), I couldn’t agree more.
From priests to presidents, school campuses to boardrooms, men have ruled. They have felt empowered and have been hypnotized by their — you know whats.
When brute strength was imperative for survival, men and their … necessarily ruled the roost, but the good news is that the machismo and perhaps Mafioso male wind is showing real signs of shifting.
With the evolution of man, along with the now invaluable communicative ability of technology and the Internet, world consciousness is shifting to the point where women are not only allowed to recognize and explore their true potential, they are being recognized as leaders, escaping from their male-viewed role as subservient.
To survive in the cave, I suppose men had every right and excuse to be primitive, but at this point, with our accumulated wealth of knowledge, accessible information and intellect, there is no longer a need or excuse for such primitive behavior or a dominant display of manhood. It’s over, guys.
During school (K-college), it was always the girls who knew how to apply themselves and were at the head of the class, but after graduation, they rarely appear in the work force’s most sophisticated, high-ranking, high-paying, and intellectually challenging positions.
But yes, my friends, the proverbial cat is now out of the bag, and I for one am extremely hopeful and grateful. We have long left our caves, and I say it’s time to dethrone male leadership around the globe.
As women continue progressing toward equal treatment and equal rights (for all), men may finally be forced to put their “ah-hem” in its proper place.
As long as women don’t start acting like men, the world and its peoples may have an opportunity to become more peaceful, conscious and compassionate. All of the sexual misconduct, including subtle innuendo, crime, abuse, bullying, and assaults, that once plagued our society and has been accepted as status quo will be, at the very least, greatly reduced.
With this in mind, the Donald Trump presidency may actually have a silver lining. He just may become the inertia behind a major reconsideration of our female counterparts, whereby creating a legacy for himself and a turning point in modern history.
Now, this is not to say that all women are angels. Throughout my life I have been the target of some rather awkward communication. But one thing is for sure. They will never be slaves to their “you know whats.”
COMMENTARY: The cat is out of the bag
Blog This
By Robert La Valle on May 7, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, People · 0 Comments
