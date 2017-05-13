Bike the historical Trumbull Valley free event May 21

Trumbull Historian and author, Sue A. Del Bianco, will host an annual Spring Historical Bike Ride on Sunday, May 21 at 11 a.m.

Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull and cycle from the Trumbull Valley to Monroe.

Del Bianco will be stopping off with the cyclists at many interesting historical points-of-interest and educating everyone on the then-and-now of the railroad line that ran on the rail-trail and how it promoted industry and linked the communities in The Trumbull Valley and Monroe. She will stop off at the remains of an old mill, a fountain pool from an old amusement park called Parlor Rock, a cow tunnel under the rail-trail, the site of a plane crash during WWII, Hannah Crannah, the Monroe witch’s grave site, and an old train station.

Any questions or more information, call 203-260-5394 or e-mail [email protected] Admission is free. No reservation is required.