Playing its first home match at the Connecticut Golf Club, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team remained unbeaten with a 183-209 win over Pomperaug on Monday, May 8.

Mike Brown was the medalist with a 43 for nine holes. All of Barlow’s scorers shot in the 40s.

James Menapace was next with a 45. Pierce Beach was two strokes later with a 47.

Completing the scoring for Barlow, Jimmy Stablein shot a 48. Also playing for Barlow, Grant Worthington had a 50.