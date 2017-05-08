Despite shooting its best round of the season the Joel Barlow High girls golf team lost 182-183 to host Brookfield in a battle of unbeaten teams at Sunset Hill Golf Course on Monday, May 8.

The Falcons had the medalist for the match. Molly Healey also had her best round of the season with a 37 for nine holes. She was also the only Barlow golfer to break 50.

Shannon Gilbert was next for Barlow with a 52. Elena Bosak shot a 54.

Completing the scoring for the team, Madison Amente shot a 56. Jessica Huminski had a 59 for Barlow, now 7-1 overall.