The Joel Barlow High baseball took the lead for good in the eighth inning for a 5-4 win over host Brookfield on Monday, May 8.

The Falcons captured the lead in the second inning. Christian Marini hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

Brookfield went ahead with two runs in the bottom of the inning on two errors and a double. It also scored a run in the third on two singles.

Singles by Andrew Johnson and Clark Gilmore helped in driving in three Falcon runs in the fifth. Brookfield evened things up at four in the bottom of the frame on Mason Blanchette’s double.

With neither side scoring in the sixth and seventh, extra innings came. In the eighth Ryan Lutinski singled to drive in Mark D’Augelli, who reached base on an error.

Barlow had eight hits Gilmore had three and drove in two runs. Johnson had two hits, driving in one run and scoring two,

Barlow starting pitched Matt McGanon went four and two thirds innings, surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits with seven strikeout and no walks. Johnson went three and a third innings with no runs on six hits with five strikeouts for the win.