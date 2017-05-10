Easton Courier

Girls lacrosse: Pomperaug 17, Joel Barlow 6

By Easton Courier on May 10, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Losing for the fourth time in give games, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team fell 17-6 to Pomperaug at home on Tuesday, May 9.

The Falcons, who trailed 8-5 after one half, had difficulty at both ends of the field in the second. Pomperaug outscored the hosts 9-1 to remain out of reach.

Julia Shapiro led Barlow with three goals. Tess Siburn scored two.

Cat Goncalves (one assist scored one and Maddie Porter has two assists.

Allison McCormick led Pomperaug with eight goals.

Nikki Wallin had six saves for Barlow, now 7-8 overall.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls golf: Joel Barlow 238, Immaculate 241
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress