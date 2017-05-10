Losing for the fourth time in give games, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team fell 17-6 to Pomperaug at home on Tuesday, May 9.

The Falcons, who trailed 8-5 after one half, had difficulty at both ends of the field in the second. Pomperaug outscored the hosts 9-1 to remain out of reach.

Julia Shapiro led Barlow with three goals. Tess Siburn scored two.

Cat Goncalves (one assist scored one and Maddie Porter has two assists.

Allison McCormick led Pomperaug with eight goals.

Nikki Wallin had six saves for Barlow, now 7-8 overall.