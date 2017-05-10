Joel Barlow Falcons Varsity took home a 5-2 victory over Bunnell on Wednesday.

The Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the third and added another two in the fifth before the Bulldogs score their two in the sixth.

Matt McGannon and Mark D’Augelli each had two hits, including doubles. The former also scored two runs and the latter scored on with four RBI. Andrew Johnson also drove in a run for Barlow and scored two.

Joey Sherwood earned the win for the Falcons. He threw five innings, surrendering zero runs, four hits, two strikeouts and one walk. Ryan Weinstein threw one inning and Brandon Muczynski recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

Mikey Castelot took the loss for Bunnell. He went six innings, surrendering five runs, seven hits with three strikeouts.

Hathaway Roper had four hits and Angelo Giannitelli had two for for Bunnell. Castelot led the team with two RBI.