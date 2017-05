In perhaps its biggest victory of the season to date, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated Newtown 209-212 at Redding Country Club at home on Wednesday, May 11.

The Falcons withstood the strong play of Newtown’s Sarah Houle, who was the medalist with an even-par 36 for nine holes. Molly Healey led the Falcons with a 42.

Jessica Humisnki was next for Barlow with a 50. Madison Amente shot a 56.

Also scoring for Barlow, Elena Bosak had a 61. Shannon Gilbert finished with a 64.