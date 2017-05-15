Monroe Arts Council shake up

The Monroe Arts Council (MAC) recently rebranded in an effort to attract the attention of local artists.

“Thirty-eight years ago the Monroe Arts Council was a vibrant organization but out of the ashes of the past, in 2016 the Arts Council was reborn and reactivated to support the local artists in and around Monroe,” Lee Hosser, MAC member said.

“Artists from Monroe, Trumbull, Easton, Shelton, Oxford and Newtown are invited to participate in our activities and to join the MAC,” MAC president Andrew Pinto said. “Members and non-members are invited to participate in our monthly meetings and events.”

A new logo was created to more accurately depict the organization’s goals and a new web site is in the process of being upgrading to be more encompassing of the artistic community around Monroe.

MAC is a registered non-profit (501c3) organization which meets the second Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m., in the Chalk Hill Middle School located at 375 Fan Hill Road.

For more information about the Monroe Arts Council and an application to join MAC, send an email to Andrew Pinto at [email protected].