New assistant principal named at Keller

The Easton Board of Education has welcomed Annie Mohr, a Helen Keller Middle School world language teacher, as the new assistant principal at the school.

“I’m grateful to be working in a district that empowers and inspires educators to grow and evolve,” Mohr said, addressing school board members at their May 9 meeting. “I’m humbled and honored to expand my leadership capabilities in a place I’ve called home for many years.

“I once walked the halls of Helen Keller Middle School as a student, then returned to Keller to start my teaching career in 2000,” Mohr said. “I’ve been an educator at HKMS for 17 years.”

Board members met with Mohr during a brief executive session at the meeting before the formal, public announcement of her appointment was made

Mohr will finish up the school year in her current role and will take over her new duties on July 1. She’ll replace Kathy Burke, who is leaving to become principal of Amity Middle School in Orange.

Mohr was selected from a pool of 110 applicants after an extensive search, said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas McMorran. A total of 14 applicants were interviewed, and a panel of parents, school board members, staff and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Pierson Ugol interviewed the semi-finalists, officials said.

McMorran interviewed the two finalists, and, acting as an agent for the school board, decided to hire Mohr.

“We want really great teachers to become really great administrators,” he said.

The base salary for a year-one assistant principal who works 12 months of the year is $123,035. Mohr will be working 11 months, so her salary will be prorated to $112,782.12. (Base salary divided by 12 and then multiplied by 11.) The school district will see a $22,000 savings because she will work for 11 months rather than 12 months a year as Burke did, and because she’s starting the job at “step one” of a four-year pay ladder.

“I love teaching middle school,” Mohr said. “I’ve done it for 17 years and could do it for 17 more, but as my passion for educational leadership has grown, I recognize that I’m ready to step beyond the classroom to increase my capacity to support learning and growth for both staff and students.

“I’m excited to continue making connections with our incredible students, parents and community. Easton holds a special place in my heart, and I’m committed to fostering a school environment of kindness, perseverance, rigor and inspiration.”

School officials share Mohr’s enthusiasm.

“We’re thrilled that Annie has taken on this challenge,” said Jeff Parker, Easton school board chairman. “We have so appreciated what she has done in her classroom and in other areas to improve the educational experience for our children. We look forward to her active involvement in this new role.”

Susan Kaplan, the school’s principal, said, “I’m excited that Annie Mohr is making a change and will be working alongside me at Helen Keller Middle School. Mrs. Mohr has demonstrated her dedication to improving the academic and social life of middle school students of Easton as a teacher for years.

“Her intelligence, innovative thoughts, enthusiasm and natural leadership ability will serve her and the entireHelen Keller Middle School community well. Mrs. Mohr was the clear choice to succeed Kathy Burke. We wish Kathy well as she assumes the position of principal in Orange.”

Mohr received a bachelor of arts degree in education and Spanish at Stonehill College in Massachusetts and both a masters of arts degree in education and a sixth year certificate in educational leadership at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.