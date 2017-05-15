John J. Maloney Jr., 89, of Easton

John J. Maloney of Easton, died peacefully on May 12 after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Maloney was born on January 15, 1929, in New York City to John J. Maloney, Sr. and Breda O’Leary Maloney, both immigrants from Ireland.

He graduated from Fordham Preparatory School and Fordham College, earning a BA in English in 1951. At his graduation, he received his ROTC commission as a second lieutenant in the Army and later that year was promoted to first lieutenant and served until 1953.

Mr. Maloney began his career as a reporter with The Bedford Villager in Bedford Village, NY, and eventually rose to editor of The Patent Trader, a twice weekly newspaper based in Mt. Kisco, NY. In 1959, he joined the New York Stock Exchange as news bureau manager where he worked until 1963 when he joined Lehman Brothers as director of public relations.

He made a career change in 1973 when he joined Warnaco in Bridgeport. Finding that he missed the pace of New York’s financial sector, he left Warnaco in 1977 for Citicorp, where he rose to the position of vice president of public affairs until his retirement in 1991.

Upon his retirement, Mr. Maloney worked as a writer, researching Operation Jedburgh, a World War II special operations unit, and served as a consultant with the International Executive Service Corps on capital formation in Kenya and later, in 1999, for the Bulgarian government.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Martin Maloney, his son Peter (Virginia) of Brooklyn, NY daughters Elizabeth M. Dowd (James) of Larchmont, NY, and Mary Ellen Woods (Jeffrey) of Pittsburgh, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Margaret Dowd, James Nash Maloney, Abigail Dowd, Madeleine Woods, and Tess Woods.

He is predeceased by his three infant sons, Stephen, John and Patrick, and his sisters, Mary Straub and Madeleine Maloney.

Funeral services were held earlier this week. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fordham Preparatory School, Office of Engagement, Development and Communications, 441 East Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10458, or a charity of your choice. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.

— by the Family