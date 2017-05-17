LETTER: Other towns recognize ‘something special’ in Easton fields

To the Editor:

We have been fortunate to live in Easton for almost 18 years. My son has grown up here, has gone to our amazing schools, taken part in church and civic organizations. He has played soccer and baseball on our amazing fields. Truly our town is the “Small Town with the Big Heart” . We pay our taxes with a smile to the tax collector that we know, go to the library and speak to the librarian that we know, wave and take the time to chat with our first selectman, police and fire department that we know. It is a small town with small town values and access to everyone.

We are fortunate that our citizens step up and join our local town committees. I don’t quite understand why a commission member of the Easton Parks & Rec Commission or anyone would post such a derogatory article and photos in the newspaper of our fields. I would think that the responsibility lies with the park’s commission to remedy the situation, especially if all it takes is a truck, a man and a half day. By the time you go through the process of posting this and debating these conditions, all these minor issues could be taken care of.

Unfortunately in 2017, we are all under extreme budget conditions. General Electric leaving our immediate area did not help the financial health of the State of CT at all. Of course, this trickles down to our town. Our soccer fields are in such great shape that we get additional revenue by renting them out to outside soccer organizations to help offset some of our costs. This is probably the reason that after the weekend our trash barrels are overflowing. The surrounding towns recognize that we have something special here in Easton and they are anxious to experience it themselves.

I know the Director of Parks & Rec pretty darn well. I have worked with him on many food and coat drives, town events and in rec soccer. He works with every school or civic organization in whatever fundraiser or event they have. He is one of those rare individuals that puts the people and children first. Ask almost anyone, but especially ask the Committee of Easton Mothers about the new playground.

Let’s face it, we are not all perfect but it surprises me why as the people of Easton usually do we don’t jump in, take care of any minor problems rather than pointing fingers, hurting someone’s reputation and making a huge issue out of nothing.

Just let me know if you need a half of a day to help clean up our parks, I will gladly volunteer and I am sure that you can easily get an additional fifty volunteers at a moments notice. Or then again, we can just ask the Boys Scouts who would be there in a blink of an eye to take care of their town. They are always more than willing to help as they have proved over and over again.

I am proud to live in the Town of Easton.

Mark Roman