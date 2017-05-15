Chihuahua now available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Chica

Little Chica is a spayed female Chihuahua. This tiny girl has been been through alot these past few months. She came to the shelter after years after years of neglect. She had severe dental disease and had all her teeth removed. She then had tumors removed and finally was spayed. She came through it all like a trooper and is a very happy, sweet girl now looking for someone to love her.

She is about 10-years-old and would be a great companion for a senior person as she is calm and quiet.

Visit Chica and other cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Rabies clinic

The Trumbull Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road. The cost is $20, cash only and a 3-year vaccination can be given if a prior rabies certificate is provided.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.

Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) provides the supplies, and Dr. Kathleen Fearon donates her time.