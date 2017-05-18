Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

Hawaiian-themed Parents Night Out

Parents, do you need a night out, without the kids? The ECC has the answer for you on Friday, May 19, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. While you are out enjoying dinner and a movie, your kids will have a fun-filled Hawaiian evening at the ECC. Dinner will be hot dogs, chips, fruit kabobs, and sno-cones. Hula hoops, water balloon toss, and corn hole are just some of the games scheduled. Lava rock climbing and broomball are also on the schedule for the evening, which will come to a close with a luau party. Sign up before May 19 and receive $5 off the member price of $30 or non-member price of $35.

ECC summer camps

There is still time to register. Camp is only a few weeks away. Summer camp is open to children in all of Fairfield County for children ages 3 to 15. The camps at the ECC are state-licensed and completely flexible. Your child may choose to participate for just one week or the whole 10 weeks to suit your family’s summer planning. For working families there is an early drop-off and late pick-up option. Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art security system. The camp and facility is a nut free environment.

Specialty summer camps

A variety of skills training camps are available, including Tennis Camp, Multi-Sports Camp, Basketball Camps and Lego Engineering Camps.

Mini camps

Start your summer camp season early with the Playtots Mini-Camp in June. Let your child explore all the fun of camp with sports, music, arts and craft sessions and outdoor play. Ages: 3, 4, 5 year olds, (child must be fully potty trained).