New Trout Brook Valley parking area set to open on Freeborn Road

The Aspetuck Land Trust’s new parking area on Freeborn Road should officially open in the next few weeks. The gravel lot, across from Elm Drive, will accommodate eight vehicles.

Dave Brant, ALT executive director, said new signs will be put up and an information kiosk moved to near the lot from its current location at the other end of Elm Drive, a cul-de-sac. “Then it will be good to go,” Brant said of the parking area.

On-street parking by users of ALT’s Trout Brook Valley trails has been an issue on roads in the area, especially during such busy hiking times as nice spring and summer weekends.

At its May 8 meeting, the Easton Police Commission briefly discussed the parking situation based on a new letter received from a resident who lives in the area. The resident expressed concerns about cars blocking driveways and roads at times.

During some of the warm-weather season last year, temporary No Parking signs were put up on Elm Drive. Permanent No Parking signs have been installed on some sections of Freeborn and Norton roads, which are hilly, curvy and narrow streets.

Police Capt. Richard Doyle, representing the department at the meeting, said Officer Donald Kinahan will do an analysis of the situation and the commission should discuss “the next step” at an upcoming Police Commission meeting.

Possibilities include again using temporary signs during the summer or perhaps installing permanent No Parking signs on Elm Drive.

The parking issues on Elm Drive have been lessened by ALT eliminating the “P” symbol, representing a parking area, on its printed and website maps for the end of Elm Drive.

Once completed and open to the public, the Freeborn Road parking area will be officially identified on ALT maps.

Brant expressed gratitude to the Aquarion Water Co. for assisting with construction of the new lot by providing equipment and manpower.

To further help the parking situation at Trout Brook Valley from the Easton side, ALT next will upgrade its parking area on Black Rock Road (Route 58), across from Country Club Lane. This site is about three miles north of Freeborn Road.

Brant said ALT is now getting bids for this work, which will involve creating a more formal parking area with log borders and improving sight lines on Route 58. The upgraded lot will fit seven vehicles.

Trout Brook Valley, when including the adjacent Crow Hill and Jump Hill preserves, is 1,009 acres. It is owned by ALT and accessible from locations in Easton and Weston.