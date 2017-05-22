Easton parks director tackles field complaints

Easton’s fields are known far and wide in Fairfield County and beyond as desirable to play on. Available to outside groups to rent when Easton travel and recreation teams don’t need them, they bring in income to the Parks and Recreation Department for maintenance and other uses.

“Our fields are considered the best in Fairfield County,” Fred Tencic, volunteer field scheduler, said.

Tencic, who takes his volunteer position seriously, manages the rentals on a large spreadsheet and walks the fields five to seven days a week. He also drives by them on his way home from work “to make sure people renting the fields are doing the right thing,” he said.

Which is why complaints made by Parks and Recreation Commissioner Robert Klem about the the “poor conditions” of the fields for the season opening in April caused quite a stir.

Frustrated by what he termed “a lack of caring,” Klem, who is the regional commissioner for AYSO (American Youth Soccer Association), distributed photographs at the Parks and Recreation Commission’s May meeting showing damaged fences, leaves piled in the baseball dugout and bleachers covered by overgrowth.

Trash covered the ground in parts of Morehouse field, adjacent to the fields at Samuel Staples Elementary School, he said at the meeting.

The Parks and Recreation Department promptly corrected the majority of the complaints raised by Klem, and work is ongoing.

Orange Fence & Supply Company was in town on the morning of Friday, May 12, repairing a damaged fence behind home plate at Aspetuck Park.

A field trip to Aspetuck Park, Morehouse field, Veterans Park, and behind the old Staples school next to Town Hall showed areas free of trash and looking green and healthy after all the recent rain and tending by parks and recreation staff.

Safety comes first, Gary Simone, parks and recreation director, said, and he agreed the fence needed to be replaced. He was pleased to see that it had been completed after some unforeseen circumstances caused a slight delay.

Many of the problems Klem cited are cosmetic, and all have been or will be addressed, he said. The parks commission and parks department are addressing all of them, he said.

A blizzard in April and unusually rainy weather since then slowed things down a bit, but everything is on track to be completed if it hasn’t already been, Simone said.

Parks and Recreation staff trimmed overgrown bushes behind the bleachers at Aspetuck Park, removed old lacrosse goalposts on Morehouse field that were left behind by a Sacred Heart University team, and cleaned up trash, a tipped-over bench, a pallet leaning on a storage container near the baseball field behind the old Staples school, and virtually all of the other conditions, with the exception of some edging and leaf clearing, he said.

He pointed out the work that had been done during Friday’s field trip with the Courier.

But Simone takes issue with any accusation that any of it was due to “lack of caring.” He said the Parks and Recreation Department has only two full-time employees, who are responsible for mowing and grooming at Samuel Staples Elementary School, Helen Keller Middle School, the old Staples school, Town Hall, the library and 9-11 memorial, the Public Works Department, Emergency Service, all of the town’s parks and fields, and seven cemeteries.

Another part time work, approved to work from April to November for $14 an hour without benefits, failed to show up in April. So far, the department has not been able to find a replacement.

More of the cosmetic complaints will be addressed once the summer crew comes on board, which began this week with one college student and another starting next week, Simone said.

During the recession of 2008, former First Selectman Tom Herrmann cut the maintenance staff but said the department could charge outside groups to use the fields, Simone said.

Although he would like to have more workers, the system has worked reasonably well at a time of tight budgets and a declining youth population and, hence, youth sports teams, he said.

Tencic, who continues to work on behalf of youth sports, even though his own kids have aged out, and Mark Roman, longtime coach and Boy Scout leader, support that view.

Tencic said that living in a small town has its pros and cons. You don’t have 10 guys to work on the fields, among the cons.

Among the pros, he said, “I can walk into Gary’s office right now and get quick access that I wouldn’t get in a bigger place,” he said. “Some things you learn to do yourself.”

With regard to field maintenance, Tencic said, “Are there inefficiencies? Yes. Is there gross neglect? No. To say it’s due to a lack of caring is character assassination.”

Roman, who has worked with Simone on many food and coat drives, town events and recreational soccer, had a similar view.

“Let’s face it, we are not all perfect,” he said. “But it surprises me why, as the people of Easton usually do. we don’t jump in and take care of any minor problems, rather than pointing fingers, hurting someone’s reputation and making a huge issue out of nothing.”

Simone “is one of those rare individuals that puts the people and children first,” Roman said. “Ask almost anyone, but especially ask the committee of Easton mothers about the new playground.”

Roman said he would gladly volunteer a half-day to clean up the parks, adding, “I am sure that you can easily get an additional 50 volunteers at a moment’s notice. Or then again, we can just ask the Boys Scouts, who would be there in a blink of an eye to take care of their town.”

He said people in surrounding towns “recognize that we have something special here in Easton and they are anxious to experience it themselves.”

Seeks more action

Klem said he was frustrated because he pointed out problems with the fields to Simone last fall, and Simone said he would take care of them, but tasks still weren’t done for the season opening.

“I’m grateful the list has begun to be addressed,” Klem said. “Generally the fields are in fairly nice shape.”

But he said the pictures he submitted to the commission “just represent a sampling of issues at the fields. There are many, many more that need to be addressed.”

Trash in particular is a major problem, in his opinion, and action needs to be taken. He said there aren’t enough trash cans and no recycling containers, even though kids are taught at home to recycle, and it’s the law to have them.

He also said the fields need trash cans with lids so liners can be used to avoid encounters with bees, particularly later in the season.

Simone said covered trash cans that are rugged enough to withstand coyotes, raccoons and the elements cost $900 each. He said people often toss recyclables and trash together, and he doesn’t have the staff to separate them. He also said he prefers to have people take out whatever trash they bring in, rather than load up the trash cans.

Klem said AYSO would be willing to contribute to the cost of trash cans with lids, to help raise the needed $10,000, and he suggested approaching Little League also.

“We encourage our kids to recycle at home, and it works everywhere else,” he said. “We need trash cans with lids and liners, so the rain doesn’t get in.”

Klem said he would like everyone, including the Parks and Recreation Commission, to be more proactive.

“I think Gary has a good heart and means well, and that goes for the commission as well,” he said. “Everyone needs to be more aware. It shouldn’t take me bringing it up at a meeting.”