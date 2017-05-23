Making Math Magical program offered at the library

Rebecca Zook will present her program, Making Math Magical: How to end the math freakout and raise a math confident child, on Tuesday, May 30, at 7 p.m. at the Easton Public Library. She will share tools to build and nurture a child’s math confidence. The goal is for parents to walk away with clear steps, case studies, and tools to use to end math anxiety.

Zook has more than 13 years of experience as a thought leader on math education. She has been helping math students since 2003, with her private tutoring/math mentoring practice, Purple Tutu Math Tutoring.

The program is for parents of students in fourth through 12th grade. Registration is required. To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]