Salvaging one victory in the regular-season finale, the Joel Barlow High boys track team defeated Brookfield 90-49 but lost to host Weston 106-44 and fell to Pomperaug 96-53 on Monday, May 15, in the regular-season finale. It finishes with a 7-6 record and in fifth place in the Colonial Division of the South-West Conference.

Conditions at the Weston track were blustery, making for slow times in the running events. Barlow did win the 4×800 meter relay with a time of eight minutes and 31 seconds, courtesy of Jeremy Saluzzi, Dan Molinari, Mike Bortolot, and anchor Ben Ruffing. The same team finished second in the 4×400 in 3:33 seconds. Ruffing ran a 51.2-second anchor leg and closed the lead considerably but could not catch the lead Weston runner.

Barlow had two individual winners. Dan Brey won the javelin with a toss of 147’ 0”, winning the event by nearly 20 feet. With a time of 2:02, Ruffing won the 800 meters. Second-place finishers included Ben Wunder with a throw of 100’ 5” in the discus. Ruffing’s time of 4:32 was good for second in the 1,600.

The highlight for the Falcons last week was the participation of Bortolot and Ruffing in the Danbury Dream Invitational, held under the lights on Friday, May 19. The meet is designed for elite Connecticut high school athletes and consists of only three individual running events. Bortolot competed in the 1,600 and finished seventh out of 13 runners with a personal best 4:21.5. Ruffing’s time of 1:54.8 in the 800 was good for second in a field of 10, beating his personal record by 2.3 seconds, which equates to about 15 yards.

The Falcons compete in the SWC finals this week and are in the state Class MM finals on May 31 at Middletown High.